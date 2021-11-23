StrongHands (SHND) Achieves Market Capitalization of $500,254.11

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. In the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $500,254.11 and approximately $155.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get StrongHands alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded down 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,436,513,417 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.