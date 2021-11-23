Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stronghold Digital Mining.

Several brokerages have commented on SDIG. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of SDIG opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 12-month low of $21.02 and a 12-month high of $35.79.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

