Student Coin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.69 Million (STC)

Student Coin (CURRENCY:STC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Over the last week, Student Coin has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. Student Coin has a total market capitalization of $27.74 million and $1.69 million worth of Student Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Student Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00046950 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.79 or 0.00239218 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006959 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.15 or 0.00088806 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Student Coin Profile

Student Coin (STC) is a coin. Its launch date was June 16th, 2018. Student Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,322,747,502 coins. Student Coin’s official Twitter account is @STARCHAIN_STC . Student Coin’s official message board is medium.com/bitjob . The official website for Student Coin is bitjob.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Student Coin builds a platform called STC Exchange that allows people to create and develop their own DeFi, NFT, personal, and startup tokens. The project supports students at over 500 universities, allowing them to build tokens, decentralize their loans, and fund startups. The mission of the Student Coin is to educate people about cryptocurrencies and to put personal tokenization into the mainstream. “

Buying and Selling Student Coin

