SUKU Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $22.67 Million (SUKU)

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One SUKU coin can now be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00001483 BTC on popular exchanges. SUKU has a market cap of $101.93 million and approximately $22.67 million worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SUKU has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SUKU alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00046676 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.85 or 0.00237231 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006959 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00087672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00011934 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

SUKU Coin Profile

SUKU (CRYPTO:SUKU) is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . SUKU’s official website is www.suku.world

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SUKU

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUKU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUKU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SUKU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUKU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.