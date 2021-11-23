Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Purchased by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 365,576 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 32,060 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 37.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $88,000. 1.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

SMFG opened at $6.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.89.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.