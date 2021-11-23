SUN Trading Down 99.9% This Week (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. During the last week, SUN has traded down 99.9% against the US dollar. One SUN coin can now be purchased for $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. SUN has a total market cap of $152,338.63 and approximately $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00070519 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00073018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.76 or 0.00089912 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,313.45 or 0.07492191 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,682.78 or 1.00191390 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About SUN

SUN launched on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home . The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

