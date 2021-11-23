Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.52

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.52 and last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 22196 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Sunlight Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sunlight Financial in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on Sunlight Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sunlight Financial in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunlight Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.36.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,560,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,166,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. Institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile (NYSE:SUNL)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

