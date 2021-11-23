Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.52

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.52 and last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 22196 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Sunlight Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sunlight Financial in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on Sunlight Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sunlight Financial in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunlight Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.36.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,560,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,166,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. Institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.
Sunlight Financial Company Profile (NYSE:SUNL)
Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.
