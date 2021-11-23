SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.73

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.73 and traded as low as C$8.24. SunOpta shares last traded at C$8.33, with a volume of 106,091 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$10.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.70. The stock has a market cap of C$894.13 million and a P/E ratio of 10.36.

SunOpta Company Profile (TSE:SOY)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

