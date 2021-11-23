Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Sells $290,162.60 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Michelle Philpot sold 5,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $290,162.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michelle Philpot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Michelle Philpot sold 5,204 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $312,292.04.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Michelle Philpot sold 1,618 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $71,855.38.

On Monday, September 20th, Michelle Philpot sold 5,059 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $218,245.26.

On Friday, September 17th, Michelle Philpot sold 396 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $17,447.76.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Michelle Philpot sold 1,262 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $54,644.60.

Shares of RUN traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,652,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,006,503. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.38 and a beta of 2.08. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Sunrun by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Sunrun by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Sunrun by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.91.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

