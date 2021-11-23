SuperFarm (SUPER) Price Hits $1.82 on Major Exchanges

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 23rd. SuperFarm has a total market cap of $650.12 million and $64.18 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperFarm coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.82 or 0.00003229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SuperFarm has traded up 31.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00013715 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000166 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000057 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000887 BTC.

About SuperFarm

SuperFarm (CRYPTO:SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 357,410,904 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

