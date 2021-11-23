Surevest LLC Acquires 1,250 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Surevest LLC increased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 83,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,322,000 after buying an additional 13,299 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 56,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,750,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.36.

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,445. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $233.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.02. The firm has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.41 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

In other news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $233,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

