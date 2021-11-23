Surevest LLC Acquires 4,159 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Surevest LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,353 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the quarter. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 160,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 30,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 18,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $86,060.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,613.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,692,578. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.65 and a 1-year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

