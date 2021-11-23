Surevest LLC Buys 393 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Surevest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,848 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 2.0% of Surevest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 20.4% during the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,215,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Facebook by 2.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,399,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 306.9% in the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB stock traded down $4.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $336.83. The stock had a trading volume of 258,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,795,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.21. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $3,495,486.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,970,163 shares of company stock valued at $688,397,841. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.00.

About Facebook

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.