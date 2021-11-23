Surevest LLC Buys 761 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Surevest LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for about 1.7% of Surevest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Surevest LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 338.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $510,017,000 after buying an additional 1,612,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 297.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,035,181 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $252,864,000 after buying an additional 774,700 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRM stock traded down $5.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $291.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,069,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $286.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 24,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total transaction of $6,633,609.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,447.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.86, for a total value of $5,317,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 737,826 shares of company stock worth $205,921,946 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.39.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

