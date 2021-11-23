Surevest LLC Grows Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Surevest LLC raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 1.4% of Surevest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Surevest LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 10.4% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,752,000 after purchasing an additional 39,837 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 15,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 355.8% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,399,000 after purchasing an additional 220,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth about $1,262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Erste Group cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.13.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John J. Donahoe purchased 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,227.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 21,800 shares of company stock worth $4,796,100 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $3.34 on Tuesday, reaching $186.14. 211,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,910,253. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

