Surevest LLC Has $4.67 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Surevest LLC boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,158 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Surevest LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 68,665 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,973,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in NIKE by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 9,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,955,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in NIKE by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 170,636 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $24,781,000 after purchasing an additional 10,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.70. 85,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,420,428. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.57. The company has a market cap of $271.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.44 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 29.18%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NKE. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.94.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

