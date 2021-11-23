Surevest LLC Has $4.81 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Surevest LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,951 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 1.2% of Surevest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Surevest LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.74.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $253.36. The stock had a trading volume of 35,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,067. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.25. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $257.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.20%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

