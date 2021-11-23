Surevest LLC Has $5.47 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Surevest LLC grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 1.4% of Surevest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Surevest LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

PEP traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.63. 25,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,742,434. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $166.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

