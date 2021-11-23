Surevest LLC Has $9.09 Million Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Surevest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,986 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 2.3% of Surevest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $9,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 94,228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,603 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 31,877 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 22,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total transaction of $457,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.31, for a total value of $4,999,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,870 shares of company stock valued at $28,176,363 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.56.

NYSE PANW traded down $5.05 on Tuesday, reaching $534.91. 20,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,575. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $288.45 and a 12 month high of $559.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $498.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $425.68. The stock has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a PE ratio of -104.24 and a beta of 1.35.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

