Surevest LLC Purchases 1,157 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Surevest LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.2% of Surevest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Surevest LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $3,238,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 203.2% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.7% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 12,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $210.70. The stock had a trading volume of 17,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,197. The firm has a market cap of $183.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $220.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.60 and a 200-day moving average of $201.69.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.16.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.