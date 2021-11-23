Surevest LLC Purchases 983 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Surevest LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APD. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 90.0% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $67,000. 81.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE APD traded up $4.05 on Tuesday, reaching $301.57. The company had a trading volume of 9,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,628. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $283.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.22. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.56%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.00.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 80 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total transaction of $99,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

