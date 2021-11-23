Surevest LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Surevest LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 126,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,771,000 after acquiring an additional 30,109 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,379,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $159.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,044,366. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $418.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $142.86 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.38%.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

