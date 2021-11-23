Surevest LLC Sells 663 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Surevest LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,466 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Amundi bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,036,444,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,001,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,659 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 18,313.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,549 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,640,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,380 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,012,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded down $2.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.25. 309,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,961,521. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.43, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.70 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.15.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

