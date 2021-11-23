Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,439 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Surgery Partners worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SGRY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

SGRY stock opened at $47.71 on Tuesday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $69.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.60 and a beta of 3.00.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.71.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

