suterusu (SUTER) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $873,085.00

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. suterusu has a total market capitalization of $30.56 million and approximately $873,085.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One suterusu coin can now be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, suterusu has traded 24.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00046734 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.07 or 0.00236128 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00087575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

suterusu Profile

SUTER is a coin. Its launch date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io . The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

Buying and Selling suterusu

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire suterusu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase suterusu using one of the exchanges listed above.

