Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Shares Gap Up to $17.01

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.01, but opened at $17.55. Sutro Biopharma shares last traded at $16.84, with a volume of 607 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.29.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 10.63. The firm has a market cap of $749.11 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.82.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 213.36%. Analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $72,729.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STRO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 487.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 773,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,596,000 after purchasing an additional 641,486 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,626,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,423,000 after purchasing an additional 524,826 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,194,000 after purchasing an additional 518,314 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 527.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after purchasing an additional 274,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 267.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 362,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after purchasing an additional 263,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

