SVB Leerink Trims Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Target Price to $19.00

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) had its price target decreased by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 86.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

NASDAQ:AMYT traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $10.18. 6,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.45 million, a P/E ratio of -20.90 and a beta of -0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Amryt Pharma has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $15.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.51.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Amryt Pharma by 4,011.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amryt Pharma during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Amryt Pharma during the third quarter valued at $133,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amryt Pharma during the second quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Amryt Pharma during the third quarter valued at $187,000. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amryt Pharma Company Profile

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

