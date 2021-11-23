SVB Leerink Trims Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Target Price to $85.00

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $111.00) on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $75.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.27. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $40.32 and a 12-month high of $102.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 0.63.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.46). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 86.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. Analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 4,047 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $284,665.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,747 in the last three months. 11.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

