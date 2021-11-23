Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.17

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.17 and last traded at $6.83, with a volume of 144757 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 99 to SEK 103 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Societe Generale cut shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 118 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, SEB Equities lowered shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.60.

Get Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.