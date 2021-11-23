SYNC Network (SYNC) Price Down 2.8% This Week

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0266 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $3.24 million and $6,892.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SYNC Network has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 154,361,113 coins and its circulating supply is 121,635,633 coins. The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

