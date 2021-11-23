Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Stock Holdings Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,698 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.55% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $4,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,519,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,436,000 after acquiring an additional 842,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,170,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,436,000 after acquiring an additional 516,961 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,510,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,108,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,207,000 after acquiring an additional 37,800 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,076,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,488,000 after buying an additional 513,163 shares during the period.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

SNDX opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $879.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 10.81. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $27.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.52.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.24. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.26% and a negative net margin of 6,031.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director Fabrice Egros sold 14,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $252,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 4,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $92,121.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,291 shares of company stock valued at $3,088,194 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.