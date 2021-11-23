Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Chairman Kessel D. Stelling Sells 9,163 Shares

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 9,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $458,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Synovus Financial stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.24. The stock had a trading volume of 748,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,742. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.46 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.09.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $499.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.33 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 33.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Several research analysts have commented on SNV shares. Stephens raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNV. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.