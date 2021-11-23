Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Chairman Kessel D. Stelling Sells 9,163 Shares

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 9,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $458,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Synovus Financial stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.24. The stock had a trading volume of 748,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,742. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.46 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.09.
Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $499.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.33 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 33.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have commented on SNV shares. Stephens raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.56.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNV. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.
About Synovus Financial
Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.
Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?
Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.