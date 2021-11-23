Syntropy One Day Volume Reaches $1.95 Million (NOIA)

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Over the last seven days, Syntropy has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One Syntropy coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000676 BTC on exchanges. Syntropy has a market capitalization of $194.70 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00047547 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.00 or 0.00234564 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006903 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.10 or 0.00088782 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Syntropy Profile

Syntropy is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,666,012 coins. The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Syntropy Coin Trading

