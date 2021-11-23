Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) VP Richard L. Davis Sells 10,000 Shares

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) VP Richard L. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total transaction of $29,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SYPR stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.85. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.27 million, a PE ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 1.52. Sypris Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $7.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average is $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYPR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 120.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 27,858 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 52.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 26,796 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the third quarter worth $54,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 4.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. 8.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Sypris Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

