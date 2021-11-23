Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Shares Down 3.7%

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF)’s stock price fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.51 and last traded at $30.51. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.67.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.84 and a 200-day moving average of $34.85.

Taisei Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TISCF)

TAISEI Corp. engages in the construction and engineering business. It operates through the following segments: Civil Engineering, Construction, Development, and Others. The Civil Engineering segment covers infrastructure and engineering works such as tunnels, bridges, dams, and airports. The Construction segment deals with the construction of housing and buildings.

