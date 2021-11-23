Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.30

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.30 and last traded at $12.22, with a volume of 71253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.18.

TALS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Talaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Talaris Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.73.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $118,832,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $38,146,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $26,047,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $12,536,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Talaris Therapeutics by 14.5% in the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 814,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 103,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

About Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS)

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

