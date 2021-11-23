Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Shares Gap Up to $9.55

Shares of Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.55, but opened at $12.00. Tango Therapeutics shares last traded at $9.51, with a volume of 415 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TNGX shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tango Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,809,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,790,000. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,061,000. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,849,000. 61.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

