Tapmydata Price Up 11.2% This Week (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One Tapmydata coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Tapmydata has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tapmydata has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and $3,058.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tapmydata Coin Profile

TAP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,503,214 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Buying and Selling Tapmydata

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tapmydata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tapmydata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

