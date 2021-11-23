Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Trading Up 9.9%

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)’s stock price shot up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.85 and last traded at $27.75. 774 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 44,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TARS. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.88.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.34). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 2,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $57,434.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,203 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,196.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Ackermann sold 5,833 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $147,224.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,221,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,831,038.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,914 shares of company stock worth $889,523 in the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 244.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 20,248 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 441,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,519,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $5,603,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 101.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 23,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

