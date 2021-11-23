Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on the homebuilder’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.89% from the stock’s previous close.

TW has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 203.25 ($2.66).

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

LON:TW opened at GBX 156.85 ($2.05) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 161.34. Taylor Wimpey has a 52 week low of GBX 145.25 ($1.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 213.92 ($2.79). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.72 billion and a PE ratio of 11.79.

In related news, insider Jitesh Gadhia purchased 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of £104,300 ($136,268.62). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 70,186 shares of company stock worth $10,460,009.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.