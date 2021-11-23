Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 159.38 ($2.08). Taylor Wimpey shares last traded at GBX 156.35 ($2.04), with a volume of 11,332,202 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 203.25 ($2.66).

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 161.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

In other news, insider Jitesh Gadhia acquired 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of £104,300 ($136,268.62). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 70,186 shares of company stock valued at $10,460,009.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile (LON:TW)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.