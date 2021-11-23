Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,088,017 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 6,338,608 shares.The stock last traded at $10.19 and had previously closed at $10.14.

ERIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.26.

The company has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average is $12.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 23.66%. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 7,083.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 359,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,270,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 813,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,111,000 after buying an additional 47,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.61% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

