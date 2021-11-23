Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,088,017 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 6,338,608 shares.The stock last traded at $10.19 and had previously closed at $10.14.
ERIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.26.
The company has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average is $12.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 7,083.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 359,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,270,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 813,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,111,000 after buying an additional 47,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.61% of the company’s stock.
About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.
