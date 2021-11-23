Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
TEF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays downgraded Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.40.
Shares of TEF opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. Telefónica has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 2.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
About Telefónica
Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.
