Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TEF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays downgraded Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.40.

Shares of TEF opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. Telefónica has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 2.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Telefónica by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,683,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,712,000 after acquiring an additional 414,350 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Telefónica by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 645,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 11,116 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Telefónica by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 11,447 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Telefónica by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 977,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 32,928 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Telefónica by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 30,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Telefónica

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

