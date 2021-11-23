Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Downgraded to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TEF has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays cut shares of Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telefónica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.40.

Shares of TEF opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.17, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.73. Telefónica has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $5.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEF. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefónica by 413.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Telefónica by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Telefónica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Telefónica by 1,681.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Telefónica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

