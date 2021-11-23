Teloscoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $14,805.00 (TELOS)

Teloscoin (CURRENCY:TELOS) traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Over the last week, Teloscoin has traded up 92.1% against the US dollar. Teloscoin has a total market cap of $4.63 million and approximately $14,805.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Teloscoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0276 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Teloscoin alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.74 or 0.00225631 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $516.28 or 0.00897862 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000631 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00017097 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00077962 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00009581 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Teloscoin Coin Profile

Teloscoin uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Teloscoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Teloscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Teloscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Teloscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Teloscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.