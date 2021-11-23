Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Sells $358,941.24 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $358,941.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amit Yoran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 14th, Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $1,925,625.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $1,780,500.00.

TENB traded down $2.62 on Tuesday, reaching $50.76. 799,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,171. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.71. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.51 and a beta of 1.64.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TENB shares. FBN Securities started coverage on Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Tenable from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Tenable from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TENB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 908,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,924,000 after buying an additional 46,756 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,232,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,868,000 after buying an additional 48,212 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 441,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,378,000 after buying an additional 69,479 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,151,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 200.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 58,664 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

