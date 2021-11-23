Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Trading Down 8.6%

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA)’s share price traded down 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.02 and last traded at $18.15. 1,314 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 182,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.86.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenaya Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenaya Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.98.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.20). On average, equities analysts forecast that Tenaya Therapeutics Inc will post -8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Casdin Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $74,068,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $73,339,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,581,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,448,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $13,903,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

