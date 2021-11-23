TENT (TENT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $151,187.00

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One TENT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0190 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, TENT has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar. TENT has a market cap of $735,071.76 and approximately $151,187.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $215.24 or 0.00373695 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $109.53 or 0.00190164 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.65 or 0.00100083 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003280 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004110 BTC.

TENT Coin Profile

TENT (TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . TENT’s official website is tent.app . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

