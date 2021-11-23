Ternoa Trading 2.8% Higher Over Last Week (CAPS)

Ternoa (CURRENCY:CAPS) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. In the last week, Ternoa has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One Ternoa coin can now be bought for about $0.0913 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ternoa has a market cap of $31.60 million and approximately $576,001.00 worth of Ternoa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00070964 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00073132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.83 or 0.00089798 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,333.80 or 0.07508709 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,637.73 or 0.99862683 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Ternoa Coin Profile

Ternoa’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 346,199,320 coins. The Reddit community for Ternoa is https://reddit.com/r/Ternoa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ternoa’s official Twitter account is @Ternoa_

Buying and Selling Ternoa

