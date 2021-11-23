Terrace Energy (OTCMKTS:TCRRF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Terrace Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCRRF)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.04. Terrace Energy shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05.

Terrace Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TCRRF)

Terrace Energy Corp. is development stage company, which engages in the business of acquiring, exploring, and developing onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. It holds interest in the Maverick County-Eagle Ford Shale and Pearsall Shale Development projects. The company was founded on July 6, 2006 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

